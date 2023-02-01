Crossip breaks into new markets

Non-alcoholic spirits brand, Crossip, has expanded into new markets across Europe, GCC and North America, alongside key local distribution partners.

The partners include France and Spain with Innovation Spirits, Canada with The Sobr Market, Mauritius with 20 Degrees Distribution and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia with Drink Dry.

Tim Blake, co-founder and commercial director of Crossip, said: “While Crossip was founded and saw its initial expansion in the UK, we cannot ignore the growth and popularity of non-alcoholic beverages across the globe.

“Over the past twelve months, Crossip has gone from strength-to-strength with our partners at Drink Dry across the GCC and we look forward to continuing this expansion with our latest moves into Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.”

With export channels becoming an integral part of the brand’s business strategy, Crossip has grown international sales by 462% over the past twelve months and is expecting further growth in 2023 as new territories gain traction.

Pierre Le Gallic, director of innovation spirits, said: "Across France and Spain we've seen the rapid growth in popularity of non-alcoholic options over the past few years. As we expect this growth to continue locally, we've looked to bolster our non-alcoholic portfolio with uniquely flavoured natural spirits.”