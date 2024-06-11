Laphroaig submits expansion plans

Suntory Global Spirits has officially submitted plans for the redevelopment of its distillery on Islay to expand production by more than one-third.

As part of the plans, the number of stills will increase from seven to 11 as well as the instalation of a further 12 new washbacks, a new mash house and the restoration of its original floor maltings.

A statement from the brand read: "Should we achieve planning consent, then we will aim to start construction in Spring 2025. Construction will not impact production and at no point will operations be paused to enable the re-development."

The original buildings on the shoreline will remain the same while the new construciton will expand in-land and the current visitor centre is likely to re-locate in order to make space for the redevelopment of the floor maltings.

Craig Martin, general manager of manufacturing operations for Laphroaig, added: "The significant level of investment proposed from Suntory Global SPirits underlines our commitment to our long-standing presence on Isla and the island's rich heritage."