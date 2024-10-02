Laphroaig appoints new distillery manager

Islay distillery Laphroaig has appointed George Campbell as its new distillery manager.

The appointment comes as owner, Suntory Global Spirits, announced promotions for current employees Jonathan Fletcher and Emma Boyle to new Islay assistant distillery manager roles, dedicated to supporting both Suntory Global Spirits’ distilleries on Islay, Laphroaig and Bowmore.

Campbell started his career as a Laphroaig Distillery tour guide, before moving on to roles at Diageo, William Grant & Sons, and most recently Mighty Craft in Australia.

Campbell said: “Laphroaig Distillery is a special place for me and it’s the team there that inspired me to start a career in the whisky industry when I was 21. A return to join the team again as distillery manager feels like coming home in every way.”

Suntory Global Spirits will establish a new operational structure on Islay with a collaborative distillery management team.