Jinro to build first distillery outside Korea

Korean beverage producer, HiteJinro, has announced the development of a new production facility in Vietnam.

The new distillery will solely produce soju and focus on flavoured expressions and during a recent visit to South Korea, HiteJinro managing director Jung-Ho Hwang told Drinks International the new site aims to “serve the world’s population”.

Operating as a key production and distribution base for the global export market, the Vietnam site will have a maximum annual production of 150 million bottles and is set to open in 2026.

The company's primary brand, Jinro, is the world's bestselling spirit according to The Millionaires' Club, with total sales of 97.4m cases in 2023.