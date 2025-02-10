Jinro to build first distillery outside Korea

10 February, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Korean beverage producer, HiteJinro, has announced the development of a new production facility in Vietnam.

The new distillery will solely produce soju and focus on flavoured expressions and during a recent visit to South Korea, HiteJinro managing director Jung-Ho Hwang told Drinks International the new site aims to “serve the world’s population”.

Operating as a key production and distribution base for the global export market, the Vietnam site will have a maximum annual production of 150 million bottles and is set to open in 2026.

The company's primary brand, Jinro, is the world's bestselling spirit according to The Millionaires' Club, with total sales of 97.4m cases in 2023.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, first, director, production, flavoured, produce, facility, korea, south korea, outside, jinro, production facility, flavoured expressions, hitejinro managing, expressions hitejinro, managing director jung, hitejinro managing director, expressions hitejinro managing, solely produce soju, flavoured expressions hitejinro




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: How to brand non-alc spirits

There are many different elements to consider when launching a non-alcoholic spirits brand. Aside from creating the liquid, the bottle design and communication are also crucial touchpoints.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter