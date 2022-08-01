The Islay Boys secure planning for Islay’s 12th whisky distillery

The Islay Boys have announced plans to create Islay's 12th whisky distillery, Laggan Bay Distillery, at Glenegedale in Laggan Bay on Islay.

As part of the project, The Islay Boys have announced a partnership with family-owned Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd to help bring the project to fruition.

Leonard Russell, chairman of Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd, said: "I have known and worked with the Islay Boys for a long time, and I’m delighted to be able to bring our long experience in creating quality scotch single malts to the Laggan Bay Distillery project."

The application allows the firm to advance with plans to build a distillery building to house a traditional, double-distillation Islay whisky, along with a building to house a brewkit for Islay Ales.

The distillery and brewery site covers around two hectares, just opposite Islay’s airport in the centre of Islay, and is situated less than a mile from Islay’s longest beach, the Big Strand in Laggan Bay, from which the distillery takes its name.