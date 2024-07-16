Whisky Live Paris returns for 20th anniversary edition

Whisky Live Paris celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, returning to France’s capital with new addition to the 2024 show, The Agave Patio, paying tribute to the growing interest in the tequila and mezcal market.

Returning from Saturday 28 to Monday 30 September 2024, the show will see the its historic spaces, the Tasting Hall and Rhum Gallery develop and grow for this year.

WLP will be showcasing the new releases of some sixty Scottish distilleries and more than 20 American brands, as well as new whisky regions, with eight distilleries from Japan, one from Australia, two from New Zealand and a dozen from Europe.

Launched in 2023, the Gin Lane is also back for its second year, with its own staging at the Tasting Hall.

The Carré Collectors will showcase collectable rums and whiskies and host the Fine Spirits Auction. To mark the event, Fine Spirits Auction will be holding its annual charity auction, with all proceeds donated to projects led by the Good Planet Foundation.

There will also be many gin, rum, sake and a variety of French spirit producers in attendance, as well as the Masterclass Forum providing a programme of around forty masterclasses from the industry’s leading names.