Ardbeg launches new experimental series 'Anthology Collection'

Islay single malt Ardbeg has released Ardbeg Anthology: The Harpy’s Tale, the first of a new experimental series from the LVMH brand.

Aged for 13 years in a combination of ex-bourbon and Sauternes wine casks, this is the inaugural whisky in the distillery’s new Anthology Collection - a series of single malts matured in cask types that are completely new to the distillery.

"We have embarked on a bold maturation experiment to fuse Ardbeg’s signature smokiness with more nuanced, sweeter notes for our new release The Harpy’s Tale – resulting in a very unusual and complex breed of Ardbeg,” said Dr Bill Lumsden, director of distilling and whisky creation.

“This is a dram that represents a battle between sweet and smoke – one I believe fans are yet to experience in an Ardbeg dram, and one that I’m sure they will be excited to taste for themselves.

“Collectively, the whiskies in the Anthology Collection will form a legendary, perfectly balanced and delicious series of rare and unusual Ardbegs, rich in both lore and taste.”

Priced at £141 with an ABV of 46%, Ardbeg Anthology: The Harpy's Tale will be available for purchase on Ardbeg.com, at the distillery visitor centre on Islay and in selected whisky specialists.