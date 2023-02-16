Loch Lomond Group launches new whisky brand

Loch Lomond Group has launched Noble Rebel, a new blended malt Scotch whisky brand, available in three distinct expressions, Orchard Outburst, Smoke Symphony and Hazelnut Harmony.

The releases include a series of illustrations that detail the stories, layers and tasting notes of each expression, complemented by Noble Rebel’s premium embellished bottle.

Michael Henry, master blender at Loch Lomond Group, said: “Noble Rebel is an exciting new addition to the growing Loch Lomond Group portfolio. At the heart of each expression is our shared passion for blending finely curated malts into a product of beauty. Bringing new ideas to old ways and deeply-rooted traditions, our drams are modern masterpieces that welcome newcomers with open arms, and delight old friends alike.”

Matured in ex-bourbon casks, the Orchard Outburst malt contains whisky distilled with Chardonnay wine yeast. Smoke Symphony is finished in Rioja wine casks, with Hazelnut Harmony being finished in toasted American oak casks.

All the no-age-statement blended malt whiskies are non-chill filtered, natural in colour and bottled at 46% abv, under master blender Michael Henry at Loch Lomond Distillery.

Each edition of Noble Rebel is available from 16 February here, for an rrsp of £40 per 70cl bottle. Noble Rebel will also be available from 1 March 2023 at The Whisky Exchange.