Bowmore targets travel retail with 31 Year Old single malt

Bowmore has launched a limited-edition 31 Year Old single malt into the travel retail channel as part of its Timeless Series collection.

This 45.4% abv whisky was matured in ex-bourbon casks for 29 years and then finished for two years in Matusalem sherry-seasoned butts. It retails for $2,100.

The Islay producer has also unveiled a limited-edition 27 Year Old single malt, which has an rrp of $1,525. It was matured in sherry and ex-bourbon casks for 15 years, followed by 12 years in first-fill Oloroso butts. Just 3,000 bottles of each whisky have been released.

Bowmore hired French director Thomas Vanz to create a film that pays homage to the craft that goes into creating Bowmore’s iconic whiskies.

“The artistry involved in the whisky making process is fascinating and provided me with rich and vivid inspiration to create my own unique interpretation,” said Vanz. “Through my work, I focused on capturing a galaxy of beautiful chemical reactions to represent the whisky-making process, which is made up of complex movement and colours.

“This is my interpretation of the Bowmore universe, from where it begins to the final character. To collaborate with a single malt with such a remarkable legacy and from an awe-inspiring place is a first for me and I relished the opportunity to explore Bowmore in my own way.”

Each presentation box comes with an hourglass, which encourages the owner to savour the nose of the whisky for a full three minutes before taking a sip.

Master blender Ron Welsh, master blender, said: “With Bowmore Timeless Series, the key is the careful selection of the right casks, at the right time. This enables us to determine when the spirit has reached its peak, or if it should be left longer to develop its character further.

“This careful balance is vital to ensuring we allow the character of our whiskies to be optimised and can therefore, promise exceptional flavour delivery.”