Lyaness bartender Lexie Constantinescu passes

Lyaness bartender Alexandra ‘Lexie’ Constantinescu has passed away while on holiday in Cuba after competing in a cocktail competition.

Constantinescu was one of the UK finalists in the Havana Club Cocktail Maestros alongside her colleague Shreya Basu.

It is understood that Constantinescu extended her trip to Cuba beyond the competition, which concluded on 18 April and her body was found in her hotel on 20 April. Further details on the incident are yet to be released.

The official Lyaness Instagram account read: “We’re all heartbroken over the sad news about Lexie. It’s so hard to compute when you’ve been dealing with such vitality, warmth and excitement to learn that you won’t get to share in that again.”

Basu, Constantinescu’s teammate and colleague, also paid tribute via Instagram: “Thank you for always bringing out the best in everyone. You were always the brightest smile in the room with the loudest laugh and the reddest hair, never hard to notice. As I go back to work in the four walls that we called home, I will think of you and how you had the ability to make anybody's day with the smallest conversation.”