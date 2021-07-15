The Last Drop Releases 50 Year Old Scotch Blend

The Last Drop has made its first foray into spirits creation with the release of its 50 Year Old Signature Blended Scotch Whisky.

The company is renowned for hunting out fine and rare spirits from around the world and selling them to consumers.

It now has Colin Scott, who served as master blender at Chivas Brother from 1988 to 2020, on board. He oversaw the creation of this 47.8% abv blended Scotch, which is limited to just 500 bottles worldwide and has a suggested retail price of $4,250 for a 75cl bottle.

“For centuries, Scotland’s finest malt and grain distilleries have been distilling unique spirits and laying them in casks for the future,” said Scott, who is now master blender for The Last Drop. “Yet in my half-century career, this is only my second 50-year-old blend, as access to these exceptional liquids is rare. I’m immensely proud of the complexity of this whisky, as well as its significance as my inaugural release as The Last Drop’s master blender and our first Signature Blend.”

Scott made his selections from a series of malts, grains and aged blends, all of which were at least 50 years old.

As expected for a whisky that has experienced such patient maturation, the resulting liquid is rich and luxurious, according to The Last Drop Distillers, yet retains a balance and freshness that belies its age, with dried fruits and scented floral notes enhanced with sweet spices and creamy toffee.

The firm has created a panel called The Assembly, comprising Scott and several other industry heavyweights: Drew Mayville, master blender & director of quality, Sazerac Company; Richard Seale, master distiller & blender, Foursquare Rum; Louise McGuane, owner & bonder, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey; Michael D’Souza, master distiller & blender, Paul John Indian Whisky; and Denis Lahouratate, cellar master, Domaine de Sazerac, Cognac.

This Assembly will help to create future expressions under the Signature series, with the aim of creating “a genuinely remarkable collection of Last Drop bottlings”

“Our goal has always been to find casks that have been forgotten or perhaps just contained too little liquid to be considered worthy of bottling,” says Rebecca Jago, managing director at The Last Drop. “These bottles are like museum pieces, but something you can taste, savor and enjoy. Now, with the help of our new master blender and Assembly members, we are progressing from curation to creation by using some of the barrels we have found to create very old – but also completely new – spirits.”