Diageo invests in Komasa Kanosuke Distillery

The investment will support the next stage of the company’s growth by enabling increased production of whisky, development of new products, and the expansion of its international sales and marketing teams.

Established in 2017 by Komasa Jyozo, a 138-year-old producer of shochu, Komasa Kanosuke Distillery launched its first single malt whisky in June this year.



The release of this three-year old whisky will be followed by further limited cask-strength releases before the expected launch of its flagship single malt brand in 2022.

Kanosuke’s single malt whisky is distilled, matured and bottled in Kyushu, the most southerly of Japan’s four main islands.

“We are proud of our accomplishments to date, including the barrel-ageing and other production techniques developed during Komasa Jyozo’s long history of shochu production and the awards we have won in both domestic and international competitions,” said Yoshitsugu Komasa, founder and CEO of Kanosuke Distillery.

“Now, with the strong and strategic support from global alcoholic beverages leader Diageo and Distill Ventures through this partnership, we are very happy that we will be able to pursue growing our business further and provide more whisky drinkers in Japan and worldwide with Japanese craft whiskies from Kanosuke Distillery.”

Frank Lampen, founder and CEO of Distill Ventures, added: “Yoshitsugu Komasa and his team are producing wonderful whiskies in a stunning distillery with one of the most beautiful tasting rooms anywhere in the world, and we’re excited to assist him and the team in introducing Kanosuke Distillery to whisky drinkers around the world.”

The founders will retain majority ownership and control of the Kanosuke Distillery and continue to be responsible for all production, marketing and sales. The investment agreement envisages a transition to a 50/50 joint-venture ownership with Diageo subject to future performance.