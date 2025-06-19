Glenfarclas launches 70-year-old

Glenfarclas has released its oldest ever single malt which has been made available globally in limited volumes.

Distilled on 20 November 1953, the Glenfarclas 70-Year-Old has been matured in the distillery’s dunnage warehouses in Speyside and was laid down in first-fill sherry casks.

Callum Fraser, distillery manager at Glenfarclas said: “This is true Glenfarclas and this expression captures the very DNA of the distillery. What we did 30 or 40 or even 70 years ago is very much what we still do today. The warehouses are still here, holding decades of stories in their walls. At the heart of it all, tradition remains key.”

The whisky has been overseen by six distillery managers over the past 70 years and just 262 bottles have been made available globally.

John Grant, chairman and fifth generation of the Grant family, added: "As chairman of a family-owned distillery I am committed to overseeing the production of our exceptional malt whisky, just as my forefathers did before me.

"Remarkably, this particular cask has been maturing almost as long as I’ve been alive. Releasing it now marks a true milestone, and one that Callum and I have considered carefully and with great respect for its legacy.”

The Glenfarclas 70-Year-Old is available through a select network of specialist retailers in more than 50 markets. The recommended retail price is £20,000.