Bladnoch Distillery announces limited release whisky expression

Bladnoch Distillery has announced its newest expression, a 30-year-old single malt Scotch whisky with a limited release of 950 bottles.

Matured in a combination of Oloroso sherry and Moscatel casks, it is the oldest whisky from the 205-year-old Lowland distillery since David Prior took ownership.

Bladnoch’s master distiller Dr Nick Savage said: “Our 30-year-old was designed to showcase the pinnacle of our range with the unique combination of Oloroso and Moscatel casks.”

Bottled at 45.5%, without chill-filtration and with a natural colour, clients can purchase online on Bladnoch’s website, in the visitor centre or through the distillery's distributors.

“This unique cask combination, rarity, and character, will inspire our future whisky making for many years,” Dr Savage added.

The Scottish distillery was established in 1817, making it the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery in the world.

David Prior said on the launch: “It is a privilege to release this 30-year-old single malt, produced from Bladnoch’s heritage whisky and matured in these rare casks. This continues an exciting chapter in Bladnoch’s whisky making history as we continue to develop our portfolio.”