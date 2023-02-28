Highland Park 54 Year Old single malt Scotch Whisky

Highland Park releases its oldest whisky to date

28 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Orkney-based distillery, Highland Park, has unveiled its 54 Year Old single malt Scotch Whisky, the oldest release from the company to date. 

Only 225 bottles have been created, by Highland Park master whisky maker Gordon Motion, as it launches ahead of the distillery’s 225th Anniversary.

“This exceptionally rare 54 Year Old single malt Scotch Whisky has been nurtured through careful maturation and harmonisation. Representing a quarter of Highland Park’s life, we felt it was a fitting way to mark our 225th anniversary; born and crafted in the heart of Orkney,” said Motion.

Originally laid down in 1968, four refill butts and six refill hogsheads were combined in February 2008 and refilled into first fill European sherry butts, where the whisky continued to mature. The final 14 years of maturation, since 2008, was in ex-sherry casks.  

The Highland Park 54 Year Old consists of a bespoke embossed bottle containing the whisky, a presentation box crafted from Scottish oak wood, and an invitation for the buyer to attend a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Orkney. 

Designed by craftsperson and designer, John Galvin, the box is sculpted to represent the cliffs of Yesnaby in Orkney. Each piece of wood was hand-blasted, and every box is unique with variations in colour. Revealing the glass inside, Michael Rudak, senior designer, Stoelzle Flaconnage, created the bottle housing the limited edition liquid.

The release is available in the UK from Berry Bros. & Rudd and The Whisky Shop at an rrp of £39,000.

