X by Glenmorangie targets mixed drinks sector

Glenmorangie has released a new single malt scotch whisky called X by Glenmorangie which has been specifically designed for mixing.

The brand consulted with a range of international bartenders to create the new whisky, which is a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks and some finished in new char oak casks.

Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, said: “X by Glenmorangie came from our dream of creating even more flavour possibilities, with a single malt that’s made to mix.



“Consulting with top bartenders, we crafted this sweeter, richer single malt for all those enjoying mixing at home.



“So, whether you’re planning a brunch or a date night or want to experiment with your own flavour combinations, this whisky will bring your drink the x-factor.”



X by Glenmorangie will be available from Clos19.com, Amazon and whisky specialists from 1 May 2021, RRP: £30.