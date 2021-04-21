X by Glenmorangie

X by Glenmorangie targets mixed drinks sector

21 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Glenmorangie has released a new single malt scotch whisky called X by Glenmorangie which has been specifically designed for mixing.

The brand consulted with a range of international bartenders to create the new whisky, which is a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks and some finished in new char oak casks.

Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, said: “X by Glenmorangie came from our dream of creating even more flavour possibilities, with a single malt that’s made to mix.

“Consulting with top bartenders, we crafted this sweeter, richer single malt for all those enjoying mixing at home.

“So, whether you’re planning a brunch or a date night or want to experiment with your own flavour combinations, this whisky will bring your drink the x-factor.”

X by Glenmorangie will be available from Clos19.com, Amazon and whisky specialists from 1 May 2021, RRP: £30.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, malt, single, whisky, single malt, RRP, glenmorangie, flavour, home, bartenders, casks, mixing, top bartenders, enjoying mixing, richer single, sweeter richer, sweeter richer single, bill lumsden glenmorangie’s, lumsden glenmorangie’s director, single malt that’s, malt that’s made




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter