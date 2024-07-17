Pernod agrees sale of global wine business to Accolade Wines

Pernod Ricard has agreed the sale of its international wine brands to Australian Wine Holdco for an undisclosed fee.

Australian Wine Holdco is a consortium of international investors and the owner of Accolade Wines and the transaction includes seven wineries producing more than 10m 9-litre cases annually including Jacob’s Creek from Australia, Brancott Estate from New Zealand and Campo Viejo from Spain.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances, and is expected to occur during H2 2025.

Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate and Campo Viejo have all featured in Drinks International’s World’s Most Admired Wine supplement and more details of the transaction will follow.