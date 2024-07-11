The Cambridge Public House becomes world’s first B Corp bar

11 July, 2024
By Oli Dodd

The Cambridge Public House in Paris has become the world’s first bar to achieve B Corp certification.

The accreditation marks a milestone for the Parisian bar, which is currently number 38 in the World’s 50 Best bars, for its Community Plan, a sustainability initiative launched by the team in 2023.

“We started our journey to B Corp 18 months ago and we are so pleased to be a part of the global community of businesses leading the movement in sustainability,” said founders Hugo Gallou and Hyacinthe Lescoët.

“We’ve learnt so much since opening our bar five years ago and we are continually implementing changes to ensure we are doing our part to help our community. We love being able to share our learnings with our peers in the hospitality industry through our Community Plan and we can’t wait to continue to do so as we work towards a more sustainable future.”

With B Corp status sealed, The Cambridge has outlined plans to launch the next phase of the Community Plan later this year which will focus on education, environment and people.

