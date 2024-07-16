Bar Leone named Asia’s best bar

Bar Leone from Hong Kong has been named the best bar in Asia at the ninth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in a live ceremony held in Hong Kong.

Having opened a little over a year ago, it’s the first time that a new opening has collected the top honours in any 50 Best Bars announcement.

Lorenzo Antinori’s bar dethroned Hong Kong’s Coa which dropped to fourth place having taken the top spot for the previous three years.

Zest from Seoul, whose co-founder Demie Kim also collected the Bartenders’ Bartender Award ahead of the announcement of the list, took second place while Jigger & Pong completed the podium, falling one place from second in 2023.

Alongside the announcement of the list, several special recognition awards were presented. Singapore’s Atlas, which placed number 49, picked up two special recognition awards - the Legend of the List Award, and the Best Bar Design Award, which was awarded for the first time as part of Asia’s 50 Best.

Nest by Pun in Taipei collected the Best Cocktail Menu Award, The Savory Project from Hong Kong, which was founded by the team behind Coa was named Best New Opening at number 19, and the eighth-placed Penrose from Kuala Lumpur collected the Highest Climber award having been placed number 50 in 2023, while Yangdup Lama, owner of Sidecar in New Delhi, collected the Industry Icon Award.

Elsewhere, Fura from Singapore collected the Sustainable Bar Award which is independently audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and Dry Wave Cocktail Studio from Bangkok collected the One to Watch award which is presented to a bar that sits outside the list that is expected to crack the top 50.

The list painted a picture of strong performances from the region’s most established cocktail scenes, with eleven bars hailing from Singapore and nine from Hong Kong.

THE LIST

1 Bar Leone, Hong Kong

2 Zest, Seoul

3 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

4 Coa, Hong Kong

5 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

6 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

7 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

8 Penrose, Kuala Lumpur

9 Argo, Hong Kong

10 The Aubrey, Hong Kong

11 Virtù, Tokyo

12 The Cocktail Club, Jakarta

13 Vesper, Bangkok

14 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

15 Sago House, Singapore

16 Night Hawk, Singapore

17 Darkside, Hong Kong

18 Mahaniyom Cocktail Club, Bangkok

19 The Savory Project, Hong Kong

20 Bar Cham, Seoul

21 Bar Us, Bangkok

22 The St. Regis Bar, Macau

23 The SG Club, Tokyo

24 Penicillin, Hong Kong

25 Offtrack, Singapore

26 Quinary, Hong Kong

27 Pantja, Jakarta

28 Craftroom, Osaka

29 Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

30 Vender, Taichung

31 Native, Singapore

32 Origin Bar, Singapore

33 The Curator, Manila

34 The Bellwood, Tokyo

35 Analogue Initiative, Singapore

36 Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur

37 Bar Mood, Taipei

38 Employees Only, Singapore

39 Barc, Kathmandu

40 ZLB23, Bengaluru

41 Reka, Kuala Lumpur

42 Fura, Singapore

43 CMYK, Changsha

44 The Public House, Taipei

45 Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong

46 Alice, Seoul

47 The Haflington, Hanoi

48 Le Chamber, Seoul

49 Atlas, Singapore

50 Pine & Co, Seoul