Snoop Dogg launches first white wine with Treasury Wine Estates

22 May, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Treasury Wine Estates and rapper Snoop Dogg have expanded their collaborative wine portfolio with the launch of Cali Blanc.

Cali by Snoop’s Cali Blanc is a Sauvignon Blanc which has been launched in the UK and is the brand’s first white wine to come to market.

Cali by Snoop initially launched a red wine in 2022 followed by Cali Rosé a year later.

Russell Kirkham, head of regional marketing for Treasury, said: “Snoop has been a brilliant collaborator and brought our Cali by Snoop brand to the next level with the expansion of his Cali Collection, so adding a white wine to the range was the natural next step for us as a brand.”

Cali Blanc has an RRP of £12 for 750ml.

