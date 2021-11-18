Treasury Wine Estates to acquire Frank Family Vineyards

Treasury Wine Estates, one of the world’s largest wine companies, has announced an agreement to acquire Frank Family Vineyards including the historic winery, brand and vineyard holdings.

The acquisition includes the Frank Family Tasting Room located at 1091 Larkmead Lane in Calistoga, the Benjamin Vineyard in Rutherford, the S&J Vineyard in Capell Valley, and a portfolio of award-winning luxury wines.

Frank Family winemaker and general manager, Todd Graff, will remain with Frank Family Vineyards after closing while Rich and Leslie Frank will maintain the ownership of Winston Hill Vineyard in Rutherford and the Lewis Vineyard in Napa, Carneros.

Ben Dollard, Treasury Americas president said: “The acquisition of Frank Family Vineyards represents an outstanding addition to the Treasury Americas brand portfolio and is another important step towards our ambition of becoming the premium wine market leader in the Americas.

"Rich, Leslie, and the entire Frank Family Vineyard team have built an outstanding legacy that we are excited to nurture for years to come. We are thrilled that Rich and Leslie will continue to be very involved and welcome the FFV team to Treasury Wine Estates.”

On the sale, Rich Frank added: "Leslie and I look forward to continuing to be a part of the next chapter of Frank Family Vineyards, a business we have spent nearly three decades cultivating into a beloved luxury wine brand.