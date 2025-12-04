50 Best Bars launches European ranking

50 Best has announced the launch of Europe’s 50 Best Bars, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

The latest ranking will join The World’s 50 Best Bars, North America’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

“Following the growing success of our regional lists in Asia and North America, we’re confident this new addition will become a vital part of the regional bar landscape, shining a light on both established and, excitingly, emerging destinations across the continent,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

Europe’s 50 Best Bars will follow a similar programme to other lists with a live ceremony and supporting events such as the Bartenders’ Feast.

The event will culminate in the reveal of a number of special awards for both individuals and establishments on the list, as well as the title of The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier.

The innagural ceremony will take place later next year with the date and location to be announced in the coming months.

The ranking will be based on the votes of 300 gender-balanced, anonymous European bar industry experts including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail connoisseurs from across the region, with Academy Chairs to be announced.