New York City’s Overstory wins Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

New York City’s Overstory has been announced as the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award ahead of the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on 7 June.

Opened in mid-2021 by Chef James Kent and Jeff Katz, the duo behind Crown Shy and SAGA, on the 64th floor of an Art Deco skyscraper in New York’s Financial District, Overstory has fast become one of New York City’s destination bars.

The cocktail program is led by bar director Harrison Ginsberg, formerly of The Dead Rabbit, with a focus on complex flavour combinations and labour-intensive technique being used to create simple, ungarnished serves.

“As the bar world continues to rebuild, outstanding hospitality is a pivotal element in bringing guests back into bars for sublime experiences, which Overstory has honed into a high art,” said Mark Sansom, content director for 50 Best.

“Through impeccable service, Harrison Ginsberg and the entire bar team take guests on a lofty journey where everyone is made to feel that they are the centre of attention and the bar is their very own.

“With its exceptional, culinary-inspired cocktails, gobsmacking 360° views from its outdoor terrace and luxe demure decor, Overstory’s guests feel like they are on top of the world, both literally and figuratively.”

The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award is voted for by 220 members of North America’s 50 Best Bars Academy. The industry experts, all based in the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, were asked to name the bar where they received the single-best hospitality experience during the voting period.

“Since Overstory opened, our goal has been to make it a place where everyone wants to return,” said Ginsberg.

“To achieve this, creating a sense of comfort and warmth is equally important as the flavour and presentation of drinks. The bar experience is about so much more than cocktails, the room and perhaps a view. A great bar should make guests feel at home, happy, relaxed and excited.

“We opened Overstory at an extremely difficult time, the tail end of Covid’s first wave, and we embraced the opportunity to bring New York back to life. To do that, we work hard every day to ensure our guests thoroughly enjoy their time at Overstory.

“I'm tremendously proud that our team is being recognized for their work as hospitality professionals and cannot wait to welcome the North American bar community to the Financial District in June.”

The first-ever announcement of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, will be at a live, in-person awards ceremony taking place at Capitale in New York City on 7 June at 8pm EDT.