Hennessy MyWay: what to expect in 2026

Eleanor Yates outlines the global challenge for bartenders who pride themselves on their sustainable practices

Registration has officially opened for Hennessy MyWay, a global cocktail challenge that celebrates bartending with a conscience. The challenge invites bartenders from around the world to blend sustainable practices in cocktail creation with ritual-inspired serves.

“Sustainability means something different to everyone and could be inspired by ingredients wasted at your bar, inefficiencies in your home, or creative ways to repurpose materials,” says Jordan Bushell, Hennessy judge and global brand ambassador.

“Consider how you can reduce waste by using overlooked ingredients. Recycle items that would otherwise be discarded or reuse ingredients to maximise their life and their flavour. Sustainability also varies by location.”

Judges are looking for bartenders who tell a story, push creative boundaries and honour the environment, whether using locally sourced ingredients, eco-friendly techniques, or reinventing time-honoured techniques in captivating presentation styles.

“If limes grow in your backyard, you may not think of them as a rare commodity, yet in colder climates they are. Likewise, if you live in a region with ample rainfall, water conservation might not be top of mind, whereas in an arid climate it’s essential. When you register, you’ll find a dedicated space to describe your sustainable practices. Use this to explain how your approach works, why it’s sustainable and any key details that will help the judges understand your thought process,” adds Bushell.

For the first round, entrants must create one cocktail recipe. If selected to advance to the national or market finals, a second recipe will need to be submitted, and a third if advancing to the top 25. Hennessy must be the key ingredient, showcasing the complexity and versatility of its VS or VSOP.

The recipe must have a name, not including any copyrighted or trademarked material, any profanity or derogatory language, and the Hennessy brand name may be used.

The ingredients should be expressed in ounces or millilitres, with dashes and drops being the smallest quantities. Preparation and mixing instructions must be included with the recipe, with glassware specified for serving.

The cocktail ritual and the sustainability aspect of the drink will be asked for in the entry form, available at hennessymyway.com.

Participants are required to post a one-minute submission video of the cocktail on social media with the hashtag #HennessyMyWay.

“Don’t worry about production quality, we’re judging the drink, not the video. Whether you film with a professional setup or simply prop your phone against a bottle in your kitchen, the key is that your ritual is clear and easy to see,” adds Bushell.

“Think about: how does your sustainable practice contribute to ethical bartending? What makes your ritual unforgettable? What story does your entry tell?

“This is your moment to push boundaries, impress the judges and leave a lasting impact. So bring your creativity, craftsmanship, passion and make it your way.”

The first round is open until April, the second round from May to August, and the global finals will take place in October in Paris.

Rounds one and two prizes vary by market, while champions from each market who advance to the finals win a trip to France, various add-ons once in the country, and a chance to compete in the global finals.

The overall champion will receive a first-place trophy and a magnum of rare Hennessy cognac, and the most sustainable champion and best ritual will receive a runner-up trophy and a bottle of rare Hennessy cognac.