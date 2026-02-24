Suntory merges distillery teams at Bowmore and Laphroaig

Suntory Global Spirits will combine its operational teams at Islay whisky distilleries Bowmore and Laphroaig to a single team as part of long-term production planning.

The move is to ensure production is done in the most sustainable and efficient way in line with long‑term demand, as the company moves to a single operations team across the two distilleries.

The change reflects updated production needs and follows traditional seasonal operating models used across the Scotch industry, Suntory Global Spirits said.

The company has opened a voluntary redundancy programme for operational employees who feel that the new structure does not suit their individual needs, however there are no compulsory redundancies.

The adjustments are said to balance distillation with maturing inventory and protect the long‑term health of the brands.

Alistair Longwell, head of distilling and environment at Suntory Global Spirits, said: “Bowmore and Laphroaig are iconic Scotch whisky brands with exceptional heritage and craft, and they are long-term priorities for Suntory Global Spirits. As part of our commitment to producing whisky of the highest quality in a sustainable and efficient way, we are making operational adjustments on Islay to align production with long‑term demand. Distillation continues at both distilleries, and we remain fully committed to Islay, our people, and the communities that have supported these whiskies for generations.”

Despite the changes, there are no plans to close either distillery with both visitor centres remaining open, as well as a capital investment programme planned over the next three years for both sites.