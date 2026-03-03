Tilray Brands acquires Brewdog

US beverage and wellness company Tilray Brands has acquired Brewdog’s brand, UK brewing operations and 11 pubs for £33m.

The venues acquired by Tilray in the UK and Ireland are Birmingham, Canary Wharf, Dogtap Ellon, Dublin, Edinburgh DogHouse, Lothian Road, Manchester, Paddington, Seven Dials, Tower Hill, and Waterloo.

“As we begin a new chapter for this great brand, our priority is to refocus Brewdog on the craft beer excellence that made it beloved in the first place and strategically invest to return the operations to profitable growth. Brewdog’s future is bright, and we are committed to ensuring the brand continues to lead and inspire the global craft beer movement,” said Irwin D Simon, chairman and chief executive officer of Tilray Brands.

Last month, Brewdog announced the appointment of AlixPartners to restructure the company for sale following more than a £35m loss in 2025 and totalling -£148m since 2019.

In January, the company also announced the closure of its distilling arm however it emphasised in a statement that its bars and operations would continue as normal.

Simon continued: “With the Brewdog acquisition, our total global beverage platform is expected to grow to US$500m in annual revenue, creating one of the largest diversified craft beverage platforms globally. Through this expanded platform, we see a significant growth opportunity for Brewdog through broader distribution and the ability to invest back into brand and innovation, while introducing Tilray’s complementary beverage brands into international markets.”

The addition of Brewdog accelerates Tilray’s ability to enter new markets by providing scaled brewing capacity outside the US, an established international distribution network and a pub and hospitality infrastructure in the UK and select international markets, the company said.

Tilray is separately negotiating to acquire certain Brewdog assets in the US and Australia.

In 2022, Brewdog and Australian Venue Co (AVC) signed a franchise deal for Australia to open multiple Brewdog bars across several cities in the country.