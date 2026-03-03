Louis Roederer crowned World’s Most Admired Champagne Brands 2026

Louis Roederer has retained its title as The World’s Most Admired Champagne brand for 2026, making it seven consecutive years at the top.

While there is plenty of flux in the now 40-strong list, Louis Roederer’s consistent success is mirrored across the top four, which remains unchanged since 2024.

Louis Roederer has topped each list since 2018, with Krug and Bollinger completing the podium for the third year in a row.

To collate the list, Drinks International polls several hundred of the world’s most knowledgeable champagne voices, including sommeliers, retail buyers, wholesalers, bar managers, Masters of Wine and specialist wine writers.

Each academy member is asked to select the five champagne brands they most admire in descending order, focusing on a brand’s entire range but with particular attention paid to flagship non-vintage expressions, the strength of branding and marketing, price-to-quality ratio across the range, how much they respect the champagne house and how strong the brand is in relation to its category peers.

The brands featured on the list are all established, prestigious and widely enjoyed across the world. They have generally displayed consistent quality over a long period of time.

Read The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brands in full here.