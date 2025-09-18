Spiribam France adds seven brands to distribution network

Spiribam has announced that its French subsidiary will handle the distribution of seven new partner brands across France.

Spiribam France will now look after whisky brands Turntable (Scotland), Sailor’s Home (Ireland), Indri (India) and The English Whisky (England) as well as tequila brands El Sueño and Siete Leguas and Trascendente mezcal.

The company recently acquired French vodka brand Le Philtre as part of its strategy to diversify its offering having previously been best known in the rum category with Rhum Clément, Rhum J.M, Maison Cartron, Chairman’s Reserve and Arcane.

According to Spiribam, the diversification strategy is part of a broader international approach also deployed by other Spiribam subsidiaries, particularly in the US and UK.

“Our historic brands are firmly established in France and benefit from strong nationwide coverage,” said Spiribam CEO Grégoire Gueden. “We felt the time had come to open our distribution network to partner brands that resemble us and share our values: authentic family stories, high-quality spirits, and strong local roots.”