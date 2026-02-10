Constellation Brands appoints Enotria as UK distributor

Constellation Brands has appointed Enotria as its new on-trade and independent retail distributor for a selection of its wine brands.

The announcement was made at Wine Paris this week, and reflects a strategic change to the company’s UK distribution model.

Constellation Brands’ wine portfolio including Robert Mondavi Winery, The Prisoner Wine Company, Booker Vineyards, and To Kalon Vineyard Company, will now be available through Enotria.

This move is part of the company’s continued efforts to “strengthen the presence of its iconic brands in the UK and deliver enhanced focus, service, and strategic alignment across its luxury portfolio”, Constellation Brands said in a statement.

"This change reflects our ambition to lead in the UK’s higher-end wine space. By partnering with Enotria, we're aligning our iconic wine brands with a distributor that not only understands higher-end, but lives and breathes it. This is about ensuring our brands have the platform and partnership they need to thrive. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Matthew Clark for its support over the years and its dedication to our wines," said Simon Towns, managing director, international, for Constellation Brands’ wine and spirits division.

Phillip White, chief executive of Enotria, added: "As customer needs evolve, we remain focused on curating excellence across styles, price points and occasions, working closely with on-trade and independent retail partners to realise the full potential of these exceptional wines.”