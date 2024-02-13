Sakura cocktail

Danico bar introduces new menu

13 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Paris-based bar Danico, recently ranked no. 51 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2023, has launched its third cocktail menu, ‘Japan’.

The new menu follows ‘Xplorer’, the bar’s conceptual menu series, as the drinks list evolves every six months, highlighting a specific region of the world that is inspired by the travels of bartender and owner Nico de Soto. 

De Soto and Danico’s bar manager Coco Gaudin worked with the team to develop the cocktails, which have been designed to pay homage to their Japanese inspiration.

The cocktail ‘Sakura’ is inspired by the nation’s cherry blossoms, laced with Hendrick's gin, Martini Rubino Vermouth, Campari, umesha liqueur and finished off by infusing cherry blossom.

