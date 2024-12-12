Menu of the month: La Petite Maison Dubai

Known primarily for its world-class European cuisine, LPM was also the birthplace of Jimmy Barrett’s Tomatini back in 2010 and its legacy among the global bar scene continues to grow nearly 15 years on.
Tomatini
Ketel One vodka, white balsamic vinegar, ripe Campari tomato, salt, pepper, sugar
Method: Muddle the tomato, shake all ingredients and double strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with black pepper and seasoned cherry tomato.
Lettre à Coco
Ketel One vodka, champagne cordial, jasmine, bergamot, rose water
Pablo
Gin, tarragon, orange, mint cordial
Lui
Mezcal redistilled with brioche, sauternes, clementine, thyme, bitters