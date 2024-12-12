Menu of the month: La Petite Maison Dubai

LPM has sites all over the world, but its Dubai venue, in the heart of the city’s financial district, currently sits at No.76 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list.

Known primarily for its world-class European cuisine, LPM was also the birthplace of Jimmy Barrett’s Tomatini back in 2010 and its legacy among the global bar scene continues to grow nearly 15 years on.

Tomatini

Ketel One vodka, white balsamic vinegar, ripe Campari tomato, salt, pepper, sugar

Method: Muddle the tomato, shake all ingredients and double strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with black pepper and seasoned cherry tomato.

Lettre à Coco

Ketel One vodka, champagne cordial, jasmine, bergamot, rose water

Pablo

Gin, tarragon, orange, mint cordial

Lui

Mezcal redistilled with brioche, sauternes, clementine, thyme, bitters