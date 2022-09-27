World’s 50 Best Bars unveils 51-100 list for 2022

The World’s 50 Best Bars has announced the 51-100 list ahead of next week’s ceremony in Barcelona.

The extended list, voted for by over 650 independent drinks experts, features 15 bars that are debuting on the list.

Spanning 32 different cities the list five cities featuring for the first time, Eastern Europe’s first ever entries from Kraków and Bratislava, as well as Manchester, Playa Del Carmen, and Bogotá.

Singapore leads the nominations with eight bars represented, while the UK’s four entries is the most from a European country.

“We decided to take the ceremony outside of London for the first time in order to shine a light on the other great cocktail cities of the world, and we are delighted to see so many new cities appear on the extended list for the first time – being able to recognise 32 different global cities out of the available 50 positions is particularly pleasing,” said Mark Sansom, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“All the bars announced today have continued, with outstanding resilience, to overcome the challenges that still face the industry, and it gives us great pleasure to celebrate double the number of establishments and their achievements.”

THE LIST

51 Sago House (Singapore)

52 Barro Negro (Athens)

53 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town)

54 La Factoría (Old San Juan)

55 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)

56 Quinary (Hong Kong)

57 MO Bar (Singapore)

58 Mimi Kakushi (Dubai)

59 Schofield's (Manchester)

60 Caretaker's Cottage (Melbourne)

61 Presidente (Buenos Aires)

62 Tan Tan (São Paulo)

63 The SG Club (Tokyo)

64 Brujas (Mexico City)

65 Analogue (Singapore)

66 El Barón (Cartagena)

67 Atlas (Singapore)

68 Hero Bar (Nairobi)

69 No Sleep Club (Singapore)

70 La Sala de Laura (Bogotá)

71 Tjoget (Stockholm)

72 Three Sheets (London)

73 Camparino in Galleria (Milan)

74 Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

75 Side Hustle (London)

76 Candelaria (Paris)

77 The Court (Rome)

78 Röda Huset (Stockholm)

79 Vesper (Bangkok)

80 Dead End Paradise (Beirut)

81 Lost & Found (Nicosia)

82 Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)

83 Bar Goto (New York)

84 Le Syndicat (Paris)

85 Danico (Paris)

86 Freni e Frizioni (Rome)

87 Re (Sydney)

88 Art of Duplicity (Cape Town)

89 Donovan Bar (London)

90 Republic (Singapore)

91 Antique American Bar (Bratislava)

92 The House of Machines (Cape Town)

93 Mace (New York)

94 Sweet Liberty (Miami)

95 The Bamboo Bar (Bangkok)

96 The Dead Rabbit (New York)

97 Tag (Kraków)

98 Zapote Bar (Playa del Carmen)

99 Tesouro (Goa)

100 Sin + Tax (Johannesburg)