Pernod Ricard UK launches wine brand for dog lovers

Pernod Ricard UK has launched Leaps & Bounds, a new range of Australian wines inspired by dogs.

The range will launch with a Shiraz and a Chardonnay, with labels that showcase dogs' “inquisitiveness, bravery and loyalty”.

The Shiraz features the ‘Bob’, a masterless dog who travelled thousands of miles as a companion to many train drivers and engineers in South Australia, whilst the Chardonnay champions the ‘legendary Pickles’, a black and white collie known for finding the stolen 1966 World Cup trophy.

Leaps & Bounds was conceived after it was revealed by Toluna Quantitive Research that 80% of UK wine drinkers love dogs.

“The relationship we have with dogs is unique, and the UK has seen a huge increase in dog owners over lockdown and Leaps & Bounds is perfectly positioned to capitalise on their popularity,” said Lucy Bearman, wine portfolio director for Pernod Ricard UK.

Leaps & Bounds is the newest addition to Pernod Ricard UK’s range of premium wines. The launch will be supported by a digital programme of events including influencer activity to engage consumers.

Leaps & Bounds has an abv of 14% and is available exclusively from Amazon at an rrp of £9