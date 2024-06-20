UK wine tourism up 55% in two years

WineGB has released its first wine tourism report which shows that visits to UK vineyards and wineries have risen by 55% in two years.

The UK Wine Tourism in 2024 Report is the first of three publications showing how English and Welsh wine is growing and data shows that 300 UK vineyards and wineries are actively involved in wine tourism.

In 2023 there were 1.5m visits to vineyards and wineries, up 55% on the previous year, with wine tourism now accounting for 25% of total income.

The organisation is now calling on the next UK government to back wine tourism by introducing cellar door relief (duty-free sales on site) and a fairer tax regime; providing better funding for tourism promotion partnerships; expediating domestic and international tourism and improving rural infrastructure.

WineGB CEO Nicola Bates said: “Last week in our Manifesto for Growth, we identified the policies that the next government should take to accelerate our sector’s development. Today’s focused report details the huge value and importance of wine tourism in our industry. It’s our rallying call to introduce changes to tax, planning, marketing, and other areas to reach the 16m potential inbound visitors.”