UK wine tourism up 55% in two years

20 June, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

WineGB has released its first wine tourism report which shows that visits to UK vineyards and wineries have risen by 55% in two years.

The UK Wine Tourism in 2024 Report is the first of three publications showing how English and Welsh wine is growing and data shows that 300 UK vineyards and wineries are actively involved in wine tourism.

In 2023 there were 1.5m visits to vineyards and wineries, up 55% on the previous year, with wine tourism now accounting for 25% of total income.

The organisation is now calling on the next UK government to back wine tourism by introducing cellar door relief (duty-free sales on site) and a fairer tax regime; providing better funding for tourism promotion partnerships; expediating domestic and international tourism and improving rural infrastructure.

WineGB CEO Nicola Bates said: “Last week in our Manifesto for Growth, we identified the policies that the next government should take to accelerate our sector’s development. Today’s focused report details the huge value and importance of wine tourism in our industry. It’s our rallying call to introduce changes to tax, planning, marketing, and other areas to reach the 16m potential inbound visitors.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: CEO, UK, wine, uk wine, tax, report, vineyards, wineries, government, tourism, wine tourism, 55%, visits, uk vineyards, ceo nicola, winegb ceo, uk wine tourism, sector’s development today’s, rural infrastructure winegb, winegb ceo nicola, ceo nicola bates




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter