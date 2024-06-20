Allied Blenders and Distillers files for IPO

20 June, 2024
By Oli Dodd

Indian spirits company Allied Blenders and Distillers has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise $180 million.

The producer of Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve has said it would issue shares worth up to $120 billion as it looks to gain ground in an Indian whisky market increasingly dominated by Diageo/Untied Spirits and Pernod Ricard.

The additional $60 billion will be raised through the sale of existing shares.

 In the latest addition of Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club, the ABD-owned Officer’s Choice was named the third best-selling Indian whisky, behind Diageo’s McDowell’s and Pernod’s Royal Stag, but had seen its volumes decline by 6% in 2023.

The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO will open for subscription on 25 June.

