Cyril Camus, family member and CEO of Camus (center-left)

Camus opens single malt distillery in China

19 December, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Whisky production has commenced at Guqi Distillery in Bozhou, China as part of a joint venture with French cognac producer Camus and Chinese baijiu maker Gujinggong.

The distillery will focus on two product lines; premium single malt whiskies and herbal whiskies infused with traditional Chinese herbs.

According to the companies, the distillery will combine ancient baijiu fermentation processes, French blending techniques and Scottish oak maturation.

"At Guqi, we believe that greatness comes from drawing inspiration across time and cultures. Through the combination of ancient Chinese wisdom and modern Western techniques, we are reimagining what is possible in whisky,” said Ryan Camus, general manager of Guqi Distillery.

