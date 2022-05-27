Director David Eustace

Balblair releases film in partnership with David Eustace

27 May, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Single malt Scotch brand Balblair has partnered with acclaimed Scottish photographer and director David Eustace to produce a film.

Precious Time explores the “unrushed craft” behind the brand’s single malt and the beauty of the Highlands where the distillery is found.

“At Balblair, time is a defining part of who we are,” said distillery manager John MacDonald, who stars in the film.

“A respect for time is a must in whisky production and we never manipulate or control it. For me, Precious Time is about appreciation; the anticipation before the whisky touches your lips and savouring that moment in time.”

Balblair single malt undergoes a slow distillation followed by a lengthy maturation and the distillery considers time to be a key ingredient in the whisky’s recipe.

“An unrushed approach to their craft is key to Balblair’s success and this is something that the film aims to communicate,” added Eustace.

“I also hope that the film encourages the audience to reflect on their own concept of time and find those moments to savour for themselves.”

Precious Time is available to view online at balblair.com from 26 May.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, malt, single, whisky, single malt, time, key, film, balblair, eustace, precious, precious time, david eustace, key ingredient, considers time, distillery manager john, manager john macdonald, time ”balblair single, single malt undergoes, ”balblair single malt




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Talking the challenges of cocktail weeks

Having recently returned from the US visiting both Oakland and Arizona Cocktail Weeks I was amazed by the differences in approach. In Oakland there was a much bigger trade focus and it felt more relaxed, whereas in Arizona it was one massive party for consumers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter