Diageo invests in China with new single malt distillery

Diageo has unveiled the YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery, the first of its kind for the company in China.

Based in Eryuan County, Yunnan Province, the distillery will follow an investment of US$120 million that will span nine years.

Debra Crew, Diageo chief executive, said: “This new distillery marks a significant milestone for Diageo in China and reflects our confidence in the future of Chinese whisky. Our ambition is to combine our global heritage and whisky making craftsmanship with deep local insights to create the highest quality China-origin single malt whisky and place China firmly on the global whisky map.”

The name YúnTuò expresses the brand’s natural surroundings with Yún (云) meaning clouds and Tuò (拓) meaning exploration.

The distillery sits 2,100 metres above sea level with a temperate climate and access to spring water that feeds the region’s Erhai highland lake. This terroir will provide YunTuo with raw materials to innovate, such as Yunnan oak for cask maturation, and other local ingredients.

The distillery, which will also feature a visitor centre, will be led by distillery head Jiao Changyi, who will work with ex-Johnnie Walker master blender Jim Beveridge, master blender Craig Wallace and master distiller Andrew Millsopp.