Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery

Diageo to build $75m whisky distillery in China

02 November, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Diageo has revealed plans to build a US$75m malt whisky distillery in southwestern China.

Located in Eryuan County in Yunnan Province, the Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery will produce Diageo’s first China-origin, single malt whisky.

Details of the investment were officially unveiled at a special ceremony on Tuesday November 2 in Eryuan, attended by provincial and local government officials, industry representatives, and the local community. 

“China is the world’s largest beverage alcohol market and the demand for whisky is growing rapidly among middle-class consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine whiskies”, said Sam Fischer, president, Diageo Asia Pacific and global travel.

“Today we celebrate another significant step forward, and one which builds upon our local insights and combines those with Diageo’s global whisky expertise in order to delight the next generation of Chinese whisky consumers.” 

At more than 2,100 meters above sea level, the site of the 66,000 square meter distillery was selected for its temperate climate, natural biodiversity, and access to natural spring water at Erhai Lake, Yunnan.

Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery

Proposed image of the visitor centre

Fischer added: “The natural surroundings and the Eryuan landscape will allow us to craft a world-class, China-origin, single malt whisky that will capture the imagination of premium whisky lovers in China.”

Diageo’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ sustainability action plan will shape the design and development of the distillery. Renewable and clean technologies will be used in the distillery to ensure it is carbon neutral, recycles all the water it uses, and is a zero-waste site.

The distillery will feature an immersive and interactive visitor centre which will attract whisky enthusiasts and boost the local cultural tourism industry.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, US, whisky, diageo, whisky distillery, china, plans, malt whisky, located, revealed, build, malt whisky distillery, 75m, southwestern, china located, 75m malt, southwestern china, build 75m whisky, 75m whisky distillery, 75m malt whisky, southwestern china located




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Could bars be no-phone zones?

For about six hours in early October the world was brought to a standstill. However, it wasn’t the outbreak of a global pandemic that spread panic, but the simultaneous crash of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter