Diageo to build $75m whisky distillery in China

Located in Eryuan County in Yunnan Province, the Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery will produce Diageo’s first China-origin, single malt whisky.

Details of the investment were officially unveiled at a special ceremony on Tuesday November 2 in Eryuan, attended by provincial and local government officials, industry representatives, and the local community.

“China is the world’s largest beverage alcohol market and the demand for whisky is growing rapidly among middle-class consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine whiskies”, said Sam Fischer, president, Diageo Asia Pacific and global travel.



“Today we celebrate another significant step forward, and one which builds upon our local insights and combines those with Diageo’s global whisky expertise in order to delight the next generation of Chinese whisky consumers.”

At more than 2,100 meters above sea level, the site of the 66,000 square meter distillery was selected for its temperate climate, natural biodiversity, and access to natural spring water at Erhai Lake, Yunnan.

Fischer added: “The natural surroundings and the Eryuan landscape will allow us to craft a world-class, China-origin, single malt whisky that will capture the imagination of premium whisky lovers in China.”

Diageo’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ sustainability action plan will shape the design and development of the distillery. Renewable and clean technologies will be used in the distillery to ensure it is carbon neutral, recycles all the water it uses, and is a zero-waste site.

The distillery will feature an immersive and interactive visitor centre which will attract whisky enthusiasts and boost the local cultural tourism industry.