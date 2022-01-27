Derbyshire’s White Peak Distillery announces launch of debut single malt

Derbyshire’s first full-scale craft distillery White Peak has announced the release of Wire Works Whisky, its first single malt.

Wire Works is a no-age-statement, slightly peated single malt created using a combination of English unpeated and peated malted barley, with a fermentation that incorporates live yeast sourced from the local Thornbridge brewery.

“The journey we’ve been on since we started the Distillery has been amazing and full of challenges, but we’ve never lost sight of making the best spirit we can and this moment of releasing our own single malt whisky,” said Max Vaughan, co-founder of White Peak Distillery.

“We are exceptionally proud of our heritage and local provenance within the Peak District and believe that our Wire Works Whisky brings all of the best elements of our homeland together in one special spirit.

“In many ways, we are only just at the start, and we hope that our supporters and Distillery friends will enjoy celebrating this very special moment with us.”

Husband and wife team Max and Claire Vaughn founded the White Peak Distillery in 2016 at the site of a former wireworks on the banks of the River Derwent which forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The distillery today uses water from the Derwent for cooling in the distillery’s condensers.

The initial Wire Works Whisky release will be limited to 5,016 numbered bottles available from 3 February from Booths Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, The Whisky Shop, Selfridges, House of Malt and Hard to Find Whisky, at the rrp of £65.