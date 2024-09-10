Paul and Tiffany Kerruish by the stills

Fynoderee Distillery expands into Europe

10 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Isle of Man drinks producer The Fynoderee Distillery is expanding its operations to mainland Europe in a move to boost the island’s growing food and drink sector.

The distillery produces a range of premium gins, vodka, rum and Manx single malt whiskey using local ingredients. 

Tiffany Kerruish, co-founder of Fynoderee, said: “This is a big step forward in plans to export our premium Manx-made spirits around the world, and we can’t wait to start showing our European customers why Manx products are so special.”

The company is expanding into France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria and Norway with customers able to order online for postal delivery. More destinations are expected to be announced soon.

It is the first time Fynoderee products will be available for home delivery outside of the Isle of Man and UK, with the expansion possible via a partnership with Danish drinks fulfillment house, Bemakers.

