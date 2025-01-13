Limestone Branch Distillery increases European exports

13 January, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery will increase UK and Europe exports by 22%, ahead of the official recognition of the American single malt whiskey category.

The distillery, part of Luxco’s portfolio, is shipping extra bottles of its Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey throughout January. 

Greg Mefford, managing director of international business at Luxco, said: “We’ve already seen a surge in interest of Yellowstone since news of the ruling broke last month and expect awareness to grow as knowledge builds around the new category’s official standards.”

The increase in exports aims to meet growing consumer demand, following the December ruling by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) for American single malt whiskey to be a US government recognised and protected style.

