Diageo closes Chase Distillery

Diageo has completed the closure of its Chase Distillery in the west of England, moving the production of its gin and vodka to Scotland.

The decision to move production was first revealed in last June with an aim to “future-proof” the brand.

The production of Chase will now join Diageo brands Smirnoff, Tanqueray, Gordon’s and Johnnie Walker at Cameronbridge Distillery in Fife, Scotland, the largest whisky and alcohol distillery in the world.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Since acquiring Chase in 2021, we have seen substantial change in the vodka and gin categories.

“To future proof Chase, we took the decision to renovate the liquid, revitalise the packaging, and transform the brand supply to drive its efficiency. These developments are designed to create future growth opportunities for the brand.”

It is understood that the 17 people employed at Chase Distillery were given the option of new roles within Diageo or redundancy.

In 2021, Diageo completed the purchase of Chase, which was founded by William Chase from the proceeds of the £40m sale of Tyrrells Crisps in 2008.

At the time, Dayalan Nayager, then managing director of Diageo Great Britain said: “We are delighted to welcome Chase Distillery and its quintessentially British portfolio of high quality, crafted brands to Diageo. We are very much looking forward to working with the Chase team to build on the portfolio’s considerable potential.”