Michter's retains top spot in Most Admired Whiskies 2024

Michter’s has retained its title as The World’s Most Admired Whiskey brand in the fourth edition of the annual top 50 list released by Drinks International.

The Yamazaki of Japan, champion from 2021, took the runner-up spot while fellow Japanese brand Chichibu completed the podium.

The Most Admired Scotch Whisky went to Springbank at number four while Redbreast was the highest ranking Irish whiskey at 13th on the list.

Having initially launched in 2021, The World’s Most Admired Whiskies was established to determine the trade’s 50 most revered brands from across the planet.

To create the list, Drinks International formed a voting Academy of independent whisky experts from across the world to give their 10 most admired brands based on quality and consistency, price-to-quality ratio and the strength of branding and marketing.

Drinks International worked hard to ensure the Academy has a healthy balance of gender and international representation to give an accurate reflection of the global trade.