Alexandrion Group launches international vodka brand

“OMU Vodka is the first Romanian vodka produced 100% by the Alexandrion Group team, and we have the responsibility to take it to the top of the category,” said Dr. Nawaf Salameh, founding chairman of the Nawaf Salameh Family Office which owns Alexandrion Group.

“We have two other vodka brands in our portfolio, Kreskova Vodka and Alexander, which are successful nationally and internationally, but they are brands we acquired from other producers and developed over the years. Kreskova Vodka was produced in Crete, while Alexander is the first private Romanian vodka brand, produced in Iaşi by the Salvaras Group, founded by a Greek businessman and his wife from the Republic of Moldova, based on a recipe created by a Romanian professor.”

The Romanian-produced wheat vodka brand is produced at the Alexandrion Saber Distilleries 1789 with its views to breaking the international market.

“We aim to market OMU Vodka in over 200 countries, and this product has all the arguments to become known and appreciated internationally in a short time,” said Salameh.

“In the long term, with the vodka brands in our portfolio, we aim to cover 10% of the global market share in this category.”