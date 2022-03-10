crown royal

Diageo to build $245m Crown Royal distillery

10 March, 2022
By Shay Waterworth

Diageo has announced plans to build a new $245m distillery for its Crown Royal Canadian Whisky brand.

The facility, with capacity to produce up to 20 million litres of alcohol annually, will sit on approximately 400 acres in Ontario’s St. Clair Township, and includes a distillery, as well as blending and warehousing operations.

Diageo’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ sustainability action plan will shape the design and development of the distillery. It will feature resource efficiency technologies and operate with 100% renewable energy to ensure the new distillery is carbon neutral and zero-waste to landfill from all direct operations.

“A low-carbon world is essential for a sustainable future, so I am thrilled to announce our first carbon neutral distillery in Canada as we continue to build momentum in our journey to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030,” said Perry Jones, president, North America supply for Diageo. “We celebrate such a significant milestone for our Crown Royal brand, our North American operations and global footprint.”

Sophie Kelly, senior vice president of whiskies, Diageo North America, added: “Crown Royal is the heart of our whisk(e)y business, as the most valuable whisky brand. It’s critical when we extend our footprint, that we are committed to creating a more sustainable world.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, brand, diageo, north, royal, operations, whisky brand, north america, crown, footprint, build, carbon, Crown Royal, carbon neutral, jones president, north america supply, global footprint ”sophie, north american operations, crown royal brand, diageo “we celebrate




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tess Says: Minimalism vs Variety

The Scandinavian chic approach has had a huge influence on the modern bar scene. Thin glassware, no garnishes and plain interiors have become the norm for a lot of top bars around the world and to fit this aesthetic many have reduced their spirits offering.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter