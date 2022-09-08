Archers bottle shots

Diageo sells Archers brand to De Kuyper Royal Distillers

08 September, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Diageo has announced the sale of Archers, the Peach Schnapps brand, to De Kuyper Royal Distillers. 

John Kennedy, Diageo’s president, Europe, said: “We are committed to creating value for all our stakeholders through delivering consistent and efficient growth, including actively shaping our portfolio towards opportunities that will maximise growth over the long-term. 

“We take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and this announcement continues our track-record of active portfolio management,” Kennedy added.

The transaction will not have a material impact on EPS, and as part of the transaction, Diageo has agreed a 24-month manufacturing supply agreement with De Kuyper Royal Distillers.

