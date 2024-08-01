First Korean single malt launches in the UK

01 August, 2024
By Oli Dodd

The Whisky Exchange has announced that the first-ever Korean single malt has launched in the UK.

Ki One is produced 40 minutes outside of Seoul in Korea’s first whisky distillery, Three Societies.

“We’re always on the lookout for up-and-coming distilleries from all over the world, so when we had the opportunity to launch Ki One in the UK we jumped at it,” said The Whisky Exchange’s buying director Dawn Davies MW.

“This distillery is one to watch in the coming years, with big ambitions and great potential. It’s exciting to continue to see more whiskies of quality coming out of Asia, and to be such an integral part in the story of Korea’s first single malt journey is something we’re really proud of.”

Three Societies was founded in 2020 by Bryan Do, a Korean-American former game show host, and Andrew Shand, a Scottish distiller who started his career at The Glenlivet in 1980.

Given its location, the distillery experiences a dramatic temperature range, from 30°C in summer to -20°C in winter, effectively speeding up the ageing process.

Ki One is available exclusively via The Whisky Exchange for rrp £79.95.

