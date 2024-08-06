Prosecco production in July one of biggest in history

With 513,569 hectoliters bottled in July 2024, this represents a 12.6% increase compared to July 2023. The total for the first seven months of 2024 is 2,832,173 hectoliters, marking a 5.2% rise over the same period last year.
"This record is proof that consumers continue to recognise Prosecco DOC as a product of excellence, appreciated for its freshness and vibrancy by people of all ages," said Giancarlo Guidolin, president of Prosecco DOC. " These results reward the consorzio's efforts in protection, promotion, and enhancement carried out with foresight, a focus on sustainability, and innovation: qualities evidently essential for the denomination's longevity."