Prosecco production in July one of biggest in history

06 August, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

The Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC has revealed that more than 500,000 hectoliters were bottled in July, the second highest in history.

With 513,569 hectoliters bottled in July 2024, this represents a 12.6% increase compared to July 2023. The total for the first seven months of 2024 is 2,832,173 hectoliters, marking a 5.2% rise over the same period last year.

"This record is proof that consumers continue to recognise Prosecco DOC as a product of excellence, appreciated for its freshness and vibrancy by people of all ages," said Giancarlo Guidolin, president of Prosecco DOC. " These results reward the consorzio's efforts in protection, promotion, and enhancement carried out with foresight, a focus on sustainability, and innovation: qualities evidently essential for the denomination's longevity."

