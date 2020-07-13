Prosecco DOCG to reduce maximum yields per hectare

The Prosecco DOCG will reduce the maximum permitted yield to 12,000 kilos per hectare for the 2020 harvest.

The region took the decision in response to the global coronavirus crisis, which has caused sparkling wine consumption to decrease.

More than 100 members of the Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG met this week, and an overwhelming majority voted to reduce the maximum yield.

Consorzio president Innocente Nardi: “The measures that we presented to our members are the result of careful analysis of current trends in the Denomination and of the possible scenarios in the next few years in the world of wine.

“They are measures aimed at consolidating the value of the Denomination and its positioning in the marketplace, for the benefit of the producers and of the entire region.”

The DOCG represents the premium end of the Prosecco market and covers much of the region’s original heartland. It produced and sold a record 92 million bottles in 2019, and exports have enjoyed a steady upward curve in recent years.

IWSR forecasts that global sales of sparkling wine will decline significantly this year, as consumers have little to celebrate. However, it forecasts a quick recovery for the category.